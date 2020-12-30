 Skip to main content
Brazos Christian girls basketball team defeats Central Texas Christian
The Brazos Christian girls basketball team defeated Central Texas Christian 49-39 on Wednesday.

Emily Angerer led the Lady Eagles (5-4) with 10 points, while Phoebe Perkins had nine. Millie Reed had five points and 11 rebounds.

Brazos Christian will play at Hill Country Christian on Tuesday.

Brazos Christian 49, Central Texas Christian 39

BRAZOS CHRISTIAN (5-4) — Emily Angerer 10, Phoebe Perkins 9, Logan King 7, Brooke Jacobus 6, Cate Wright 5, Millie Reed 5, Taylor Jackson 3, Carson Marler 2, Hailey Mitchell 2.

CENTRAL TEXAS — Johnson 13, Frazier 9, Burt 7, Hollingsworth 4, Dryle 4.

Brazos Christian 15 10 10 14 — 49

Central Texas 15 14 4 15 — 39

