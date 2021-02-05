Brazos Christian girls basketball team defeat Tomball Rosehill Christian

TOMBALL — Cate Wright scored 10 points, and Leyton Webber added nine points and seven rebounds to help the Brazos Christian girls beat Tomball Rosehill Christian 34-31 on Friday.
Emily Angerer also had seven points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Eagles (11-7, 4-3).
Brazos Christian will host Conroe Covenant Christian at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The JV game will start at 4 p.m.
Brazos Christian 34, Tomball Rosehill Christian 31
BRAZOS CHRISTIAN (11-7, 4-3) — Cate Wright 10, Leyton Webber 9, Emily Angerer 7, Hailey Mitchell 4, Hernandez 4.
ROSEHILL — Freeman 13, Chloe Swedlund 5, Ainsley Filip 4, Ellie Tewell 1.
Brazos Christian 13 5 9 7 — 34
Rosehill 10 12 1 8 — 31
Highlights: BRAZOS CHRISTIAN — Angerer 10 rebounds; Webber 7 rebounds; Hernandez 7 rebounds, 4 steals.