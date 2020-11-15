 Skip to main content
Brazos Christian falls to Round Rock Christian Academy in volleyball regional playoffs
FAYETTEVILLE — The Brazos Christian volleyball team lost to Round Rock Christian Academy 25-22, 25-13, 25-17 on Saturday in the TAPPS Class 3A regional playoffs at Fayetteville High School.

The Lady Eagles’ freshman Cate Wright led the offense with seven kills and six digs, while junior Haley Mitchell had 15 digs and Emily Angerer finished with 13 assists and nine digs. Leyton Weber had five kills, Claire Wright finished with four kills and eight assists and Claire Griffin had four kills.

