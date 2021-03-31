Brazos Christian baseball team beats Houston Lutheran North

HOUSTON — Junior Harris Powers struck out 13 over 6 2/3 innings, and junior Sam Kinnard hit a grand slam and two doubles and drove in seven runs to lead the Brazos Christian baseball team to a 24-1 victory over Houston Lutheran North on Tuesday.
Brazos Christian will play two games Thursday, hosting Waco Texas Wind at 4 p.m. at Lutheran North at 6 p.m. at Bombers Ballpark.
Brazos Christian 24, Houston Lutheran North 1 (6 innings)
Brazos Christian 022 32(15) — 24 16 2
Lutheran North 100 000 — 1 0 5
W — Harris Powers. L — Matthew Ladet.
Leading hitters: BRAZOS CHRISTIAN — Sam Kinnard 3-5, HR, 2 2Bs, 7 RBIs, 3 runs, 2 SBs; Kyle Patterson 2-2, 2 2Bs, RBI, 4 runs, 2 walks, SB; Davis Carroll 2-5, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 runs, SB; Trey Walker 2-3, RBI, run, 2 walks; Camp Wright 2-2, RBI, 2 runs.