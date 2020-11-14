Brazos Christian 54, Houston Northland Christian 6

HOUSTON — Junior quarterback Levi Hancock threw for 137 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 155 yards and four more scores to lead the Brazos Christian football team past Houston Northland Christian 54-6 on Friday in TAPPS District IV-4 play.

Hancock scored on a 2-yard run, threw a 51-yard TD pass to Hayden Tillery and scored on a 26-yard run to give the Eagles (4-4, 1-2) a 20-0 first-quarter lead. He threw a 4-yard TD to pass to Tillery and scored on a 59-yard run in the second quarter, and Cam Rugh returned an interception 45 yards for another TD just before halftime to give Brazos Christian a 41-0 lead.

Northland (3-4, 0-4) ended the shutout early in the third quarter on Bryce Glaspie’s 19-yard TD run, but Brazos Christian answered with Hancock’s 21-yard TD run and his 9-yard TD pass to Isaac White.

Brazos Christian’s Harris Powers ran for 100 yards on just six carries. White caught four passes for 45 yards.

Powers led the Eagle defense with 14 tackles, including three for a loss. Johnny Luevano had eight tackles, including three for a loss and one sack, and Davis Carroll had seven tackles. White also had an interception, and Hancock recovered a fumble.