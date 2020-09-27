Brazos Christian 51, St. Dominic Savio 15

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AUSTIN — Levi Hancock threw for 283 yards and four touchdowns and ran for two more scores to lead the Brazos Christian football team past Austin St. Dominic Savio 51-15 on Friday to open the season.

St. Dominic Savio scored on a 90-yard touchdown pass early in the first quarter, but Brazos Christian seized control by scoring 44 unanswered points beginning with Hancock’s 9-yard TD run and a safety to take a 9-7 lead. Hancock then threw a 21-yard TD pass to Isaac White and added a 3-yard TD run just before halftime for a 23-7 lead.

White caught a 37-yard TD pass and Hayden Tillery caught a 34-yarder from Hancock in the third quarter for a 37-7 lead. Blake Burtin caught a 14-yard TD pass from Hancock, and Harris Powers scored on a 21-yard TD run in the fourth quarter to end the scoring.

White helped lead Brazos Christian’s defense with 13 tackles, including one for a loss, and a pass breakup. Stryker Gay had 12 tackles, including two for a loss. Davis Carroll had eight tackles, including two for a loss, and a forced fumble. Ryan Burtin had two tackles and an interception.

Overall, Brazos Christian had 420 yards of offense and held St. Dominic Savio to 204.