Brazos Christian 45, Waco Bishop Reicher 42

Brazos Christian’s Levi Hancock threw for 325 yards and four touchdowns, and Isaac White led the Eagle defense with 25 tackles as Brazos Christian beat Waco Bishop Reicher 45-42 on Friday.

Ryan Burtin caught six passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns for Brazos Christian (3-4). Hayden Tillery caught four passes for 107 yards and one TD, and Harris Powers caught a 58-yard TD pass. Hancock also ran for 51 yards and two TDs on 11 carries.

On defense for Brazos Christian, Chance Locker had five tackles and two interceptions. Davis Carroll and Johnny Luevano each had 13 tackles, and Powers had 12, including three for a loss. Luevano also had a sack, and Tillery recovered a fumble.

