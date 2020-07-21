SAN ANTONIO — The Brazos Valley Bombers took a 2-0 lead in the first, built it to 5-0 in the fifth and cruised to a 6-1 victory to open a three-game series against the San Antonio Flying Chanclas on Tuesday in Texas Collegiate League play.
Manny Garcia went 3 for 5 with a home run, double and five RBIs to lead the Bombers at the plate. Grayson Tatrow also went 1 for 4 and scored two runs.
Texas A&M’s Bryce Miller started on the mound for Brazos Valley and struck out four over three shutout innings. The Bombers’ bullpen did the rest with Dustin Saenz, Tristan Stivors, Henry Bird, Zach Poe and John Cheatwood allowing just one run on three hits with three strikeouts over the final six innings.
The teams will play again Wednesday and Thursday at 7:05 p.m. before starting another three-game series at Travis Field on Friday.
