Bombers open playoffs tonight against San Antonio Flying Chanclas

The Brazos Valley Bombers and San Antonio Flying Chanclas will open their best-of-3 Texas Collegiate League playoff series at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at San Antonio’s Wolff Stadium. Game 2 will be at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Travis Field. Game 3, if needed, will be at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Travis Field.
The Bombers, defending TCL champs, won the South Division by finishing the season with a three-game winning streak. The Bombers (19-11) finished two games ahead of the Chanclas (16-12), who edged out the Round Rock Hairy Men (16-13) for a playoff spot in the 10-team wooden-bat league. The Chanclas beat Texas USA Baseball 10-1 on Saturday in an exhibition game after having their last two regular-season games against the Round Rock Hairy Men canceled because Round Rock players tested positive for the coronavirus, resulting in forfeits. The Hairy Men had won eight of 10, including three straight against the Bombers.
The North Division’s Amarillo Sod Squad (21-9) and the Tulsa Drillers (17-13) are playing in the TCL’s other best-of-3 series.
The winners of the best-of-3 series will meet for the title at 7:05 p.m. Saturday with the venue to be determined.