The light-hitting Frisco RoughRiders had seven different batters knock in runs in an 11-2 shellacking of the Brazos Valley Bombers on Thursday night at Travis Field.
Frisco (5-10), which came in batting .201, was led by Garrett Gouldsmith, who went 2 for 5 with three RBIs. The second baseman from Washington State hit a two-run single in the fourth inning for a 3-0 lead. He added an RBI single in a six-run fifth.
Gouldsmith, who came in batting .091 with no RBIs, walked in the third inning and scored the game’s first run. He also sparkled in the field, denying the Bombers’ Jeffrey David a three-hit game with a diving stop of his grounder behind second base and getting the force out at second. He handled five other chances flawlessly, including turning a double play.
The RoughRiders had 12 hits. Cleanup hitter Dan Pruitt went 3 for 6 with a home run and double. Tommy Sacco went 3 for 5 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs.
The RoughRiders put the game away in the fifth with Rece Stapp, Kade Fletcher and Ortega-Jones Isaiah knocking in runs for a 9-0 lead. Stapp’s first hit of the season made it 5-0 and his older brother, Wyatt, opened the inning with a walk. It was the fourth straight inning the Bombers (7-5) walked the leadoff batter.
Bombers’ pitchers walked 10 with half of them scoring. The only Brazos Valley hurler of the seven to take the mound and not walk a batter was the last, Tristan Stivors. The Bombers walked seven in a 5-4 loss to open the series on Tuesday.
The Bombers, who lost their first series, got home runs from Manny Garcia and Grayson Tatrow. It was Tatrow’s second and Garcia’s first. Garcia and David each had two of the Bombers’ six hits.
The Bombers will start a six-game road trip at Acadiana on Friday. The Bombers began the night in second place in the TCL South Division, a game behind the San Antonio Flying Chanclas (9-4) who were tied at Victoria 5-5 after nine innings.
The RoughRiders, who had only four hits in Wednesday’s 7-2 loss, got help while taking a 3-0 lead Thursday.
Jaycob Deese, bidding to be only the second Bombers’ starter to not give up run in 12 games, was touched for an unearned run in the third. The Houston right-hander walked Gouldsmith, who took second on an errant pickoff attempt. Sacco reached on a fielding error by first Wesley Faison. Wyatt Stapp followed with an RBI single. Bombers’ reliever Jorman Diaz faced three batters in the fourth, walking two. Logan Bell replaced Diaz and walked Rece Stapp. Gouldsmith fouled off a pair of two-strike pitches before getting his second hit of the season to make it 3-0.
