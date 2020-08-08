Bombers blast Drillers to claim seventh TCL championship in last eight seasons

The Tulsa Drillers thought it was their time, but it was the Brazos Valley Bombers once again singing Queen’s We are the Champions at game’s end.

The Bombers rolled to a 13-2 victory over the Drillers on Saturday night at Travis Field to win their second straight Texas Collegiate League title and seventh in the last eight years.

The Bombers took control with a most unusual six-run second inning. The Bombers didn’t have a hit, but took advantage of six walks, two hit batters and an error. The trend continued in the third inning as the Bombers batted around again, scoring four runs for a 10-1 lead by taking advantage of three more walks and another hit batter.

Austin Bost and Logan Sartori, two of the eight Texas A&M players on the team, added home runs as the Bombers had their most lopsided championship-clinching victory, topping last year’s 8-2 victory over the Texarkana Twins.

The Bombers’ runaway victory capped a novel season for the TCL, which had the season shortened to 30 regular-season games because of the coronavirus. Six teams were added at five minor league towns because minor league baseball was canceled.