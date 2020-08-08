Bombers blast Drillers to claim seventh TCL championship in last eight seasons

The Tulsa Drillers thought it was their time, but it was the Brazos Valley Bombers once again singing Queen’s We are the Champions at game’s end.
The Bombers rolled to a 13-2 victory over the Drillers on Saturday night at Travis Field to win their second straight Texas Collegiate League title and seventh in the last eight years.
The Bombers took control with a most unusual six-run second inning. The Bombers didn’t have a hit, but took advantage of six walks, two hit batters and an error. The trend continued in the third inning as the Bombers batted around again, scoring four runs for a 10-1 lead by taking advantage of three more walks and another hit batter.
Austin Bost and Logan Sartori, two of the eight Texas A&M players on the team, added home runs as the Bombers had their most lopsided championship-clinching victory, topping last year’s 8-2 victory over the Texarkana Twins.
The Bombers’ runaway victory capped a novel season for the TCL, which had the season shortened to 30 regular-season games because of the coronavirus. Six teams were added at five minor league towns because minor league baseball was canceled.
The Bombers were able to host the title game because Tulsa, the North Division runner-up, bounced back from a Game 1 loss to advance past the Amarillo Sod Squad, who had the best record during the regular season.
The Drillers (19-15) had a good start Saturday, taking a 1-0 lead in the second. Clay Owens had an opposite-field double, moved to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch.
That came on the heels of the Bombers running into the last out of the first inning when A&M signee Taylor Smith lined a single to right field, but Aggie infielder Bryce Blaum was thrown out at home by 10 feet.
The game changed drastically in the second inning when Tulsa pitchers couldn’t throw strikes. Tulsa, which used 12 pitchers in the series against Amarillo, walked 12 batters and hit five batters. Nine of the Bomber runners who reached via a walk or hit batter scored and another scored after reaching on an error.
Five Bomber pitchers combined on a three-hitter, striking out 10 and walking only three. Right-handed starter Tristan Stivors allowed one hit in four innings, striking out six and walking one. The Bombers’ trio of starting pitchers in the three playoff victories combined for 13 innings, allowing only two hits and one run, striking out 18 and walking five.
