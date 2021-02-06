 Skip to main content
Blinn's softball team goes 0-2 against Odessa in extra-inning games
WACO — The Blinn’s softball team fell to Odessa College in two extra inning games at McLennan Community College in Waco on Saturday. Odessa beat Blinn 4-3 and 3-2 with both games going eight innings. The Buccaneers (1-3) will face McLennan on Sunday in a doubleheader starting at noon.

Blinn college athletics logo
