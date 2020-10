Blinn’s Smash Bros. Ultimate esports team lost to Texas A&M-San Antonio 2-0 last Friday and moves to 1-2 on the season.

Blinn’s Overwatch team will continue its season against Wayland Baptist on Monday and Western Kentucky on Thursday. The Rocket League team plays Oklahoma City on Tuesday and the Valorant team will face A&M-San Antonio on Wednesday. Smash Bros. Ultimate team will return to take on Dallas Baptist on Friday.