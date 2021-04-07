Blinn women's soccer team shuts out Northeast Texas

BRENHAM — The Blinn women’s soccer team shut out Northeast Texas 5-0 on Tuesday at Rankin Field.
Blinn’s Jessica Vital had two goals and an assist. Morgan Zachos had a goal and two assists, while Alyssa Gomez scored a goal, and Jocelynn Lausell had one assist. Goalkeeper Hope Hillhouse had one save to earn a shutout.
The Buccaneers (2-0, 2-0) will host Jacksonville at 3 p.m. Friday in the first game of a doubleheader with the men’s team.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!