Blinn women's soccer team shuts out Northeast Texas
BRENHAM — The Blinn women’s soccer team shut out Northeast Texas 5-0 on Tuesday at Rankin Field.

Blinn’s Jessica Vital had two goals and an assist. Morgan Zachos had a goal and two assists, while Alyssa Gomez scored a goal, and Jocelynn Lausell had one assist. Goalkeeper Hope Hillhouse had one save to earn a shutout.

The Buccaneers (2-0, 2-0) will host Jacksonville at 3 p.m. Friday in the first game of a doubleheader with the men’s team.

