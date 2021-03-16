 Skip to main content
Blinn women's golf team places fourth at Prairie View tournament
HOUSTON — The Blinn women’s golf team finished fourth at the Prairie View A&M Spring Collegiate Invitational at Sterling Country Club at Houston National on Tuesday.

Blinn shot a final-round 365 to finish at 1,076. Tarleton State won at 930.

Blinn’s Madilynn Goad finished 19th after rounds of 85-89-81–255 with Cheyenne Sowda in 20th (83-87-97–267). Katelyn Foster and Leyah Wilson tied for 22nd with three-round totals of 279, while Alexis Graham placed 24th at 284.

Blinn will compete in the Centenary/Hal Sutton Invitational in Bossier City, Louisiana, next Monday-Tuesday.

