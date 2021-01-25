Blinn women's basketball team wins in home opener

BRENHAM — The 15th-ranked Blinn women’s basketball team had three double-digit scorers in its 80-76 win over McLennan Community College on Monday night in the Buccaneers home opener. Blinn freshman Telisha Brown scored a season-high 18 points, while Hailey Atwood finished with 17 and Briauna Johnson with 10. The Buccaneers (2-0) will travel to face Cisco College at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.