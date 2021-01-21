 Skip to main content
Blinn women's basketball team to open season Saturday in Jacksonville
The 16th-ranked Blinn women’s basketball team will open its season against LSU-Eunice at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Jacksonville Classic. Blinn returns seven players from last season’s team that went 25-7 overall, 13-5 in Region XIV Conference play and finished 24th in the final rankings.

