 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blinn volleyball team splits two early week matches
0 comments

Blinn volleyball team splits two early week matches

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRENHAM — The 12th-ranked Blinn volleyball team swept Our Lady of the Lake JV 25-16, 25-18, 25-15 on Tuesday at the Kruse Center.

Chard’e Vandzandt led Blinn (13-1, 5-1) with a season-high 18 kills off a .567 hitting percentage.

Blinn lost to No. 8 Navarro 25-18, 28-26, 25-23 on Monday in Region XIV Conference play. Lixai Perez Velez had 12 digs and Loren Scott and Emily Smajstrla each added 10 for Blinn.

Fourth-place Navarro improved to 10-3 overall and 4-1 in Region XIV play behind Panola (4-0, 3-0), Tyler (6-1, 6-1) and Blinn.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert