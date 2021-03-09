Blinn volleyball team splits two early week matches

BRENHAM — The 12th-ranked Blinn volleyball team swept Our Lady of the Lake JV 25-16, 25-18, 25-15 on Tuesday at the Kruse Center.
Chard’e Vandzandt led Blinn (13-1, 5-1) with a season-high 18 kills off a .567 hitting percentage.
Blinn lost to No. 8 Navarro 25-18, 28-26, 25-23 on Monday in Region XIV Conference play. Lixai Perez Velez had 12 digs and Loren Scott and Emily Smajstrla each added 10 for Blinn.
Fourth-place Navarro improved to 10-3 overall and 4-1 in Region XIV play behind Panola (4-0, 3-0), Tyler (6-1, 6-1) and Blinn.
