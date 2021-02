ATHENS — The 18th-ranked Blinn volleyball team opened conference play on Monday with a 20-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-20 victory over Trinity Valley Community College. The Buccaneers (7-0, 1-0) were led by Jayde Shelton with 14 kills and four blocks, Loren Scott with 36 assists and Perez Velez with a season-high 25 digs. Blinn will host No. 3 Navarro at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Kruse Center.