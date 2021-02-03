 Skip to main content
Blinn volleyball team beats Cisco to reach 6-0
Blinn volleyball team beats Cisco to reach 6-0

CISCO — Blinn’s Jayde Shelton had 12 kills, and Lixai Perez Velez had 18 digs as the Buccaneers remained undefeated with a 25-14, 25-18, 25-11 victory over Cisco on Tuesday. Blinn (6-0) will play at Vernon at 2 p.m. Saturday.

