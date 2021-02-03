 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blinn softball team to open season Friday at Galveston tournament
0 comments

Blinn softball team to open season Friday at Galveston tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRENHAM — The Blinn softball team will open the season at the Galveston College Invitational on Friday against Temple at 10 a.m. and LSU-Eunice at 12:30 p.m.

The Buccaneers went 7-9 last season before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Blinn returns 11 sophomores from last year’s team.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert