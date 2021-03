BRENHAM — The Blinn softball team earned two run-rule victories in five innings over Morton in conference play on Sunday at Hohlt Park.

Skylar Shanahan struckout 13 and allowed one hit in the Buccaneers (8-10) 15-0 win. Blinn then beat Morton 9-1 after scoring six runs in the third inning. Blinn will face Alvin Community College in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday.