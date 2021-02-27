Blinn softball team sweeps doubleheader against Kilgore

BRENHAM — The Blinn softball team beat Kilgore 7-1 and 14-5 in five innings in a doubleheader Saturday at Hohlt Park.

Blinn’s Mikaela Lopez and Emily Murphy combined for five RBIs in Game 1, while Renna Toomey pitched a complete game to earn the win in the circle, allowing just one unearned run on two hits and no walks with three strikeouts over seven innings.

Lopez and Keely Castillo each went 3 for 3 in Game 2 with Lopez driving in three runs. Skylar Shanahan threw a complete game to earn the win, striking out six over five innings. She gave up four runs on six hits.

Blinn (3-5) will play a doubleheader at Navarro at 1 p.m. Friday in Corsicana.