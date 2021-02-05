Blinn softball team splits first two games of season

GALVESTON — The Blinn softball team beat Temple 8-5 and lost to LSU-Eunice 12-4 to open the season Friday at the Galveston College Invitational.

Blinn’s Renna Toomey threw a complete game against Temple to earn the win, allowing three earned runs on six hits with four strikeouts. Chandler Talbot went 2 for 4 and scored three runs.

Against LSU-Eunice, Amy Hitt had a hit and two RBIs.

The Buccaneers will play two doubleheaders in Waco over the weekend, facing Odessa starting at 1 p.m. Saturday and McLennan starting at 1 p.m. Sunday.