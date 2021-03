ALVIN — The Blinn softball team split a doubleheader with Alvin Community College on Saturday in Region XIV play. Alvin slipped past the Buccaneers in the first game for a 3-2 victory, but couldn’t stop their bats in the second game as Blinn won 9-0 in six innings. Blinn (9-11, 3-3) remains third in the standings in front of Alvin.