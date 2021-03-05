 Skip to main content
Blinn softball team splits doubleheader at Navarro
CORSICANA — The Blinn softball team split a doubleheader at Navarro on Friday, winning the opener 5-3 and dropping the second game 10-6.

Blinn’s Renna Toomey earned the win in Game 1, striking out four over seven innings. Blinn’s Mikaela Lopez also hit a three-run home run.

In Game 2, Blinn’s Italie Speziale-Potter and Chloe Woodward each had two hits and scored a run.

The Buccaneers will play another doubleheader at Tyler at 1 p.m. Saturday.

