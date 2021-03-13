 Skip to main content
Blinn softball team splits doubleheader at Galveston
GALVESTON — The Blinn softball team beat Galveston 6-2 and lost 7-6 in a Region XIV Conference doubleheader Saturday.

Blinn’s Marley Mahoney and Mikaela Lopez combined for four RBIs in the opener. Renna Toomey hit a solo home run and threw seven innings to earn the win.

Blinn’s Samantha Rodriguez homered, singled and drove in four runs in Game 2, while Keely Castillo and Shaelyn Sanders each had two hits and two runs.

Blinn will host Lamar State-Port Arthur for a doubleheader at 1 p.m. next Saturday at Hohlt Park in Brenham.

