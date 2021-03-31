Blinn softball team splits doubleheader at Coastal Bend

BEEVILLE — The Blinn softball team split a doubleheader at Coastal Bend on Wednesday, losing 2-0 and winning 13-3 in Region XIV Conference play.

Blinn had 19 hits in the Game 2 victory. Keely Castillo went 4 for 5 with three RBIs and three runs scored, and Emily Murphy and Renna Toomey also drove in three runs and scored three runs.