Blinn softball team splits doubleheader at Coastal Bend
Blinn softball team splits doubleheader at Coastal Bend

BEEVILLE — The Blinn softball team split a doubleheader at Coastal Bend on Wednesday, losing 2-0 and winning 13-3 in Region XIV Conference play.

Blinn had 19 hits in the Game 2 victory. Keely Castillo went 4 for 5 with three RBIs and three runs scored, and Emily Murphy and Renna Toomey also drove in three runs and scored three runs.

The Buccaneers (10-12, 4-4) will host Tyler for a nonconference doubleheader at 2 p.m. Thursday at Hohlt Park in Brenham.

