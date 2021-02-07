 Skip to main content
Blinn softball team goes 0-2 against McLennan Community College
WACO — The Blinn softball team dropped a pair of games to McLennan Community College on Sunday. The Buccaneers (1-5) fell 10-9 after a comeback from McLennan and lost the second game 12-1 in five innings. Blinn will travel to face Temple College in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Blinn college athletics logo
