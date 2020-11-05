Blinn’s Valorant esports team wins first match of playoffs

BRENHAM — Blinn’s Valorant esports team remained undefeated with a 2-0 win over Central Missouri on Wednesday in the first round of the National Association of College Esports playoffs.
Blinn’s Valorant team improved to 5-0 and will face Culver-Stockton on Friday.
Blinn’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate team will play Missouri on Friday. Blinn’s Rocket League team faced Kansas on Thursday after winning its first two matches in the national tournament.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!