 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blinn’s Valorant esports team wins first match of playoffs
0 comments

Blinn’s Valorant esports team wins first match of playoffs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRENHAM — Blinn’s Valorant esports team remained undefeated with a 2-0 win over Central Missouri on Wednesday in the first round of the National Association of College Esports playoffs. 

Blinn’s Valorant team improved to 5-0 and will face Culver-Stockton on Friday.

Blinn’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate team will play Missouri on Friday. Blinn’s Rocket League team faced Kansas on Thursday after winning its first two matches in the national tournament.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert