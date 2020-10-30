Blinn’s Valorant esports team beats McMurry College for top-seed in playoffs

Blinn’s Valorant esports team remained undefeated and clinched the top playoff seed in its group after topping McMurry College on Wednesday. Blinn’s first-round playoff opponent will be announced Friday.

The Rocket League Team, which is tied for group lead at 7-1, will face Oklahoma City University on Thursday, while the Overwatch team will play Western Kentucky University on Thursday in its final match before playoffs. Blinn’s Super Smach Bros. Ultimate team will take on Dallas Baptist on Friday.