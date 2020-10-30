 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blinn’s Valorant esports team beats McMurry College for top-seed in playoffs
0 comments

Blinn’s Valorant esports team beats McMurry College for top-seed in playoffs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Blinn Athletics Logo

Blinn’s Valorant esports team remained undefeated and clinched the top playoff seed in its group after topping McMurry College on Wednesday. Blinn’s first-round playoff opponent will be announced Friday.

The Rocket League Team, which is tied for group lead at 7-1, will face Oklahoma City University on Thursday, while the Overwatch team will play Western Kentucky University on Thursday in its final match before playoffs. Blinn’s Super Smach Bros. Ultimate team will take on Dallas Baptist on Friday.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert