Blinn’s Shelton, Scott, Gamble win annual conference volleyball awards

BRENHAM —Blinn outside hitter Jayde Shelton was named the Region XIV Conference volleyball player of the year, while Loren Scott was named the conference’s setter of the year and Terry Gamble its coach of the year.

Shelton is fifth in the nation with 4.39 kills per set. She has 364 kills and a .378 hitting percentage.

Scott led the conference with 10.36 assists per set. She’s also third on the team in digs with 183.

Blinn (24) will open play at the NJCAA Division I tournament as the eighth seed and will face Western Nebraska at 1:30 p.m. April 15 in West Plains, Missouri.