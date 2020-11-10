 Skip to main content
Blinn’s Rocket League esports team advances to quarterfinals
Blinn’s Rocket League esports team advanced to the National Association of College Esports playoff quarterfinals and will face Kansas on Tuesday. The Rocket League team is the only one from Blinn left in the tournament after the Valorant team fell 2-1 to Missouri in the quarterfinals on Saturday and the Smash Bros. Ultimate team lost to Missouri 2-0 on Friday.

Zach Matthews, Jack Barry, Jason Sansom and Kyle Jones make up Blinn’s Rocket League team.

