Blinn’s Hailey Atwood, Amani Landers earn TABC honors

Blinn’s Hailey Atwood was named player of the year and Amani Landers earned student coach of the year from the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, the organization announced Wednesday.

Atwood is a first-team All-American and was named Region XIV women’s basketball player of the year this season after leading the region with 18.5 points per game. The sophomore guard helped lead the Buccaneers to the regional semifinals and is signed to play for the University of Texas at San Antonio.