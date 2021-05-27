 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blinn’s Hailey Atwood, Amani Landers earn TABC honors
0 comments

Blinn’s Hailey Atwood, Amani Landers earn TABC honors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Blinn’s Hailey Atwood was named player of the year and Amani Landers earned student coach of the year from the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, the organization announced Wednesday.

Atwood is a first-team All-American and was named Region XIV women’s basketball player of the year this season after leading the region with 18.5 points per game. The sophomore guard helped lead the Buccaneers to the regional semifinals and is signed to play for the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Landers has helped coach the Buccaneers to two straight NJCAA tournaments as a ranked team in her two seasons at Blinn.

Blinn college athletics logo
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron shines in the Lakers win over the Suns

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert