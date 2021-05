Blinn forwards Bonke Maring and Kylon Owens signed to play basketball at UTEP and Tarleton State, respectively, on Monday.

Owen earned second-team all-conference honors during his sophomore season where he finished with 12.6 points per game and was third in Region XIV in field goal percentage (62.9%). Owens totaled 37 points and 55 rebounds in his first season at Blinn.