BRENHAM — The Blinn Overwatch esports team beat St. Andrews 3-0 on Thursday to improve to 7-1. Caleb Sheffield, Ayden Rodriguez, Andrew Magourik, Carter Haber, Juan Cantu and Jacob Barnes competed for the Buccaneers in the victory. Blinn faced Texas A&M-San Antonio in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Friday night and will play Wayland Baptist in Overwatch on Monday.