Blinn names PA announcer Doug Brown Buccaneer Backer of Year
BRENHAM — The Blinn athletics department named the school’s public address announcer Doug Brown its seventh annual Buccaneer Backer of the Year on Wednesday.

Brown earned his associate degree at Blinn in 1996 and completed his bachelor’s degree in radio and television at Sam Houston State. He began serving as the PA announcer for Blinn baseball in 2003 and now announces games for the Buccaneers in softball, basketball, football and volleyball along with baseball.

