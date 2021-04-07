 Skip to main content
Blinn men's soccer team tops Northeast Texas 3-1
Blinn men's soccer team tops Northeast Texas 3-1

BRENHAM — Blinn goalkeeper Diego Berlingeri made nine saves, and three different Buccaneers scored goals as they beat Northeast Texas 3-1 on Tuesday in Region XIV Conference men’s soccer action at Rankin Field.

Blinn’s Marco Del Vecchio, Oliver Hebbard and Alex Ramirez each scored a goal, while Del Vecchio, Stefan Fevrier Sildor and Cesar Cabrera each had one assist.

Blinn (2-0, 2-0) will host Jacksonville at 5 p.m. Friday in the second game of a doubleheader with the women’s team.

