Blinn men's basketball team wins fourth straight to open season
BRENHAM — Blinn’s Bonke Maring scored a team-high 17 points and Davion Coleman had 16 as the Buccaneer men's basketball team beat Paris 79-68 on Saturday at the Kruse Center to improve to 4-0 this season. Blinn will play at Jacksonville at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

