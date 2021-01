BRENHAM — The Blinn men’s basketball team will open the 2021 season against Victoria at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Kruse Center.

Blinn went 23-10 overall and 11-8 in the Region XIV Conference last season. The Buccaneers reached the finals of the conference tournament by beating Coastal Bend 89-66 and Jacksonville 91-83. Blinn lost to Angelina 87-73 in the championship game.