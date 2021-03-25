 Skip to main content
Blinn men's basketball team loses to No. 12 Trinity Valley
Blinn men's basketball team loses to No. 12 Trinity Valley

BRENHAM — The Blinn men’s basketball team lost to No. 12 Trinity Valley 86-79 on Wednesday in Region XIV Conference play at the Kruse Center.

Blinn’s Davion Coleman scored 28 points, and Calvin Carpenter scored a season-high 20.

The Buccaneers (10-7, 8-7) will face Navarro (12-5, 12-5) at 6 p.m. Saturday in Corsicana.

Trinity Valley (17-1, 17-1) leads the conference, while Navarro is tied for second with Panola (12-5, 12-5). Blinn is fifth in the 12-team league.

