 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blinn men's basketball team defeats Coastal Bend 91-62
0 comments

Blinn men's basketball team defeats Coastal Bend 91-62

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRENHAM — Davion Coleman scored 23 points, and Calvin Carpenter had 16 to lead the Blinn men’s basketball team past Coastal Bend 91-62 on Wednesday night at the Kruse Center. Blinn (3-0, 3-0) will host Paris at 4 p.m. Saturday.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert