Blinn men’s basketball coach Schumacher to participate in NJCAA symposium

Schumacher will be one of 30 men’s basketball coaches joining 11 women’s basketball coaches in an event that includes presentations from former junior coaches who are now at four-year schools. That group includes Buzz Williams (Texas A&M), Steve Forbes (Wake Forest), Brian “Penny” Collins (Tennessee State), Jay Ladner (Southern Miss), Dr. Brittney Ezell (East Tennessee State), Chris Jans (New Mexico State), Keitha Adams (Wichita State), Ryan Ridder (Bethune-Cookman) and Chanda Rigby (Troy). A panel of NCAA Division I ADs also will discuss their expectations of a coaching staff, and current Division I assistant coaches will discuss their transition from junior college to four-year schools.