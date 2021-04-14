Blinn golf team places sixth at NJCAA Southwest Championship

LUBBOCK — The 13th-ranked Blinn men’s golf team finished with a three-round total of 931 to take sixth place at the NJCAA Southwest Championship at The Rawls Course on Tuesday. Top-ranked Midland College won the tournament at 853.
The Buccaneers’ Cameron Gray tied for 24th with a final round of 77, followed by Hayden Roup (29th), John Baker (t30th), Riley Simmons (t35th), Travis Edwards (37th) and Justin Dees (39th).
Blinn will return for the NJCAA District II Championships on April 25-27 in Weatherford.
