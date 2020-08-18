Blinn football team to open spring 2021 season at Kilgore in March

BRENHAM — The Blinn football team will open the spring 2021 season at Kilgore on March 27 followed by its home opener against Cisco on April 3 at Cub Stadium.
The Southwest Junior College Football Conference recently approved the league’s spring 2021 schedule. The National Junior College Athletic Association announced in July that the majority of fall sports this year would be moved to the spring.
Blinn also will host Southern Shreveport (April 10), Navarro (April 24), Tyler (May 8) and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (May 15). Blinn’s other road games will be at New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, New Mexico, on April 17 and at Trinity Valley in Athens on May 1
