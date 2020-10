BRENHAM — Blinn’s Overwatch esports team beat Wayland Baptist 3-0 on Monday to improve to 8-1 this season. Caleb Sheffield, Ayden Rodriguez, Andrew Magourik, Carter Haber, Juan Cantu and Jacob Barnes helped Blinn earn the victory. The Buccaneers are in second place in their league and already have qualified for the 32-team national playoffs. The playoffs will feature single-elimination matches.