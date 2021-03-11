Blinn baseball team sweeps Galveston in doubleheader

GALVESTON — The Blinn baseball team beat Galveston 2-0 and 10-5 in 10 innings in a Region XIV Conference doubleheader Wednesday.

Blinn’s Caden Homniok, Patrick Hail, and Grant Wood combined on the mound for the shutout in Game 1. Homniok started and struck out seven over 3 1/3 innings for the win. Hail struck out six over 2 2/3 innings, and Woods struck out the side in the seventh for the save.

Blinn scored six runs in the 10th for a comeback win in Game 2. Kam Kelton had four hits, including a triple, and an RBI with two runs scored to lead the Buccaneers, while Jack Schell had three hits, two RBIs and two runs.

Blinn (9-1, 4-0) will host No. 4 San Jacinto-North at 2 p.m. Saturday in a doubleheader at Leroy Dreyer Field in Brenham.