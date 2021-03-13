Blinn baseball team splits doubleheader with No. 4 San Jacinto-North

BRENHAM — The Blinn baseball team lost 10-3 and won 3-1 in a Region XIV Conference doubleheader against No. 4 San Jacinto-North on Saturday at Leroy Dreyer Field.

Blinn’s Evan Aschenbeck earned the win in Game 2, allowing one run on five hits with five strikeouts. Graden Emmons, Kam Kelton, Tyler Russell and Brandon Williams each had doubles with Kelton and Williams each driving in a run.