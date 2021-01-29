Blinn baseball team opens season with wins over Western Texas, Ranger

BEEVILLE — The Blinn baseball team beat Western Texas 6-3 and Ranger 2-0 to open the season Friday at the Coastal Bend College Classic.

Blinn’s Kam Kelton and Nick Wolff each went 2 for 3 with an RBI against Western Texas, while Jace Hutchins gave up one run on three hits with two strikeouts over three innings to earn the win.

Against Ranger, Blinn’s Dylan Theut struck out six over four innings to earn the win. Colson Geisler gave up two hits over 2 1/3 innings, and Grant Wood recorded the final two outs to finish the shutout.

Blinn will open play in the Galveston tournament next Friday against Western Texas at 10 a.m. and Galveston at 7 p.m.