Blinn baseball team goes 2-1 at Galveston tournament
GALVESTON — The Blinn baseball team went 2-1 over Friday and Saturday at the Galveston tournament. The Buccaneers beat Western Texas 7-3 and Galveston 7-5 on Friday and fell to Temple 5-1 on Saturday.

Blinn (4-1) will host Howard in a doubleheader at Leroy Dreyer Field starting at 2 p.m. Friday.

